Roland Richardson art and oral history book about French Quarter launches on Saturday | The Peoples Tribune

FRENCH QUARTER, St. Martin–A new book by Roland Richardson launches at Amuseum Naturalis in French Quarter this Saturday. The book is titled The Last Frontier: Sir Roland Richardson’s French Quarter. It features artwork of people and places in French Quarter, and Richardson’s memories of the time he lived there. It is bilingual in English and French. The public is invited to the free, launch event. It will be held at Amuseum Naturalis at The Old House in French Quarter from 9am to noon this Saturday, March 28th. The book was produced by the Les Fruits de Mer association.

“We are so excited to share this with St. Martin,” said Amuseum co-founder Mark Yokoyama, who developed the book with Richardson. “It is a book about art, about French Quarter, and about St. Martin’s past.”

The Last Frontier features 26 paintings and etchings by Roland Richardson. Subjects include an etching of the house where Richardson lived in French Quarter, and The Old House, the historic building where Amuseum Naturalis is located. The text, taken from oral history interviews with Richardson, reveals a French Quarter where traditions still survived on a rapidly changing island. He also shares insights into his artistic process.

Roland Richardson remembers his time in French Quarter fondly, “felt that was part of my real privilege, that opportunity to sleep with my doors open. I didn't have any worries and I felt totally at home, but I felt really privileged to have out of every door or window where I looked, the natural landscape. I did a huge, huge body of work during those years.”

Amuseum naturalis is located at The Old House in French Quarter. It is always free to visit, and all displays are outdoors. Guests are welcome to make a self-guided visit any time during daylight hours, any day of the week.

This book was produced with the support of the Fonds pour le développement de la vie associative (FDVA). The project was a collaboration between the Les Fruits de Mer association and the Roland Richardson Heritage Association. The funding includes giving copies of the book to all of the schools on the French side of the island. Teachers and youth group leaders interested in copies are encouraged to contact Les Fruits de Mer at info@lesfruitsdemer.com. Companies, organizations or individuals interested in sponsoring copies for schools are also encouraged to contact the association.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/roland-richardson-art-and-oral-history-book-about-french-quarter-launches-on-saturday