Roseburg, Marines visit Vocational School ahead of Youth Development Partnership | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–MP Sjamira Roseburg, together with representatives of the Marines, visited the St. Marten Vocational Training School on Wednesday to discuss an upcoming collaboration focused on youth development. The initiative, which is expected to materialize early next year, will include sessions centered on guidance, discipline, and training aimed at strengthening both the physical and mental development of young people.

This collaboration builds on the ongoing connection MP Roseburg has been developing with the youth, particularly within vocational education, with the goal of positively shaping mindsets and providing structure, motivation, and support.

Students were actively involved throughout the visit, showing strong interest by asking questions and participating in exercises led by the Marines.

MP Roseburg also expressed appreciation to Principal Rita Gumbs, noting that her passion and determination continue to motivate and push her to remain actively involved in creating opportunities for the youth. The openness and commitment shown by the school’s leadership play an important role in shaping and guiding young minds.

