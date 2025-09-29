Rosenmöller: “IPKO Proves its value even in times of political transition” | The Peoples Tribune

THE HAGUE–At the closing press conference of the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultation (IPKO), Paul Rosenmöller, delegation leader for the Netherlands, reflected on the four-day session in The Hague, underscoring the importance of holding the meetings despite upcoming Dutch elections and the political uncertainty that comes with them.

Rosenmöller began by thanking the staff of the First and Second Chambers for their work behind the scenes in ensuring that the IPKO was smoothly organized. He also passed on the words of appreciation shared by his Caribbean colleagues during the press conference.

Looking back at the discussions, Rosenmöller noted that the decision to proceed with IPKO, despite the Netherlands preparing for elections next month, was the right one. “There were moments when we asked ourselves whether it made sense to hold IPKO now, or whether attention would be elsewhere, on the campaign. In hindsight, it was good that we pressed ahead. That is a lesson: let us not too easily postpone IPKO because of political situations. Its value is clear, even in times of transition,” he said.

Three Reflections

Rosenmöller highlighted three main reflections from the September IPKO:

• Continuity and Value of IPKO: Even with the Second Chamber soon to be dissolved and some MPs not returning, the IPKO proved its relevance by focusing on shared Kingdom issues and ensuring continuity in dialogue.

• Constructive Atmosphere: He praised the open, collegial, and transparent tone of discussions. “Over the years, the atmosphere within IPKO has improved in ways that allow us to better serve our populations. Strong Kingdom relations are the foundation. If those relations are weak, concrete agreements falter. If they are strong, they provide fertile ground for real, visible results,” Rosenmöller said.

• Next Steps and Growth: While IPKO has made progress, Rosenmöller emphasized the importance of moving toward concretization. “We must think about what the next step is in terms of turning IPKO discussions into tangible results for the people of the Kingdom. That must be our growth model going forward,” he stated.

Visit to His Majesty the King

Rosenmöller concluded by reflecting on what he described as the “icing on the cake” of this IPKO: the visit to His Majesty King Willem-Alexander. “The King’s passion and involvement in Kingdom relations is clear. He hardly needs preparation for such conversations because he knows the issues in detail and follows them closely. That is more than can be said for many Dutch politicians, and it is something we can learn from him. Kingdom relations should be a greater priority across the political spectrum in the Netherlands,” Rosenmöller said.

The IPKO, held from September 26–29, 2025, brought together parliamentary delegations from Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, and the Netherlands to address shared Kingdom issues, including education, ageing populations, geopolitical developments, the democratic deficit, and constitutional instruments such as the dispute regulation and consensus Kingdom laws.

