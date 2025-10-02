Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise installs 2025–2026 board; Sidharth “Cookie” Bijlani named president | The Peoples Tribune

PHILIPSBURG—The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise has installed its 2025–2026 leadership, appointing Sidharth “Cookie” Bijlani as president during a change-of-board ceremony held over the weekend.

The club also announced the full slate of officers for the new Rotary year:

Secretary/President-elect/Public Image Chair Malcolm Jacques; Treasurer/Foundation Chair Angela Gordon; Immediate Past President/Service Projects Chair Jharna Dialani; Vice President Dolly Sadarangani-Ahuja; Second Vice President & Sergeant-at-Arms Bernadette Davis; Membership Chair Valda Hazel; Leadership Chair/Facilitator Marcellia Henry; Youth Director/Wellness Chair Jina Mamtani-Mahbubani; Vocational Service Chair Prerna Goklani; International Service Chair Sneha Rajani; and Disaster Relief Chair Irma Gumbs.

Bijlani, a charter member of the club since 2004, has previously served in roles including international service director, fundraising director, leadership director, secretary, treasurer, and president. He cited priorities for the year ahead as resilience initiatives, education, and heritage projects. “Sunrise Squad, let’s make Sint Maarten sparkle,” he said in remarks shared by the club. “Together, we’ll build resilience, champion education, and safeguard our heritage—from preserving treasures like Fort Amsterdam to empowering tomorrow’s leaders.”

According to the club, recent community activities have included breakfast and eyeglasses programs, back-to-school drives, peace-day observances, and relief and technology support following Hurricane Irma and during the COVID-19 period.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/rotary-club-of-st-martin-sunrise-installs-2025-2026-board-sidharth-cookie-bijlani-named-president