Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset Distributes 100 Maternity Baskets to Support New Mothers on Both Sides of the Island | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset reaffirmed its commitment to maternal and child health with the distribution of 100 maternity baskets to new and expecting mothers at hospitals on both the Dutch and French sides of the island.

The initiative, carried out in July and August, underscores the Club’s dedication to supporting vulnerable families and strengthening partnerships with local healthcare institutions. Fifty baskets were donated to the St. Maarten Medical Center and another fifty to the Centre Hospitalier Louis-Constant Fleming. Each basket was filled with essential items for both newborns and mothers.

In addition to the hospital donations, the Club personally presented baskets to two expectant mothers, one on each side of the island, demonstrating the project’s direct impact on families in the community.

“Maternal and child health is one of Rotary’s key areas of focus, and as a Club, we remain committed to making a positive impact in our community,” said Alex Pierre, President of the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset. “By donating these baskets, we hope to ease the transition for mothers in need and remind them that they are supported by their community.”

The distribution on the French side also provided members with the opportunity to connect with nurses, doctors, and hospital administrators. These discussions opened the door for future collaborations with the hospital’s Managing Director on upcoming health-related initiatives.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset extended gratitude to community partners Divico, Nagico, and St. Maarten Nectar, whose contributions made the project possible.

This initiative reflects Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self,” ensuring that families on both sides of the island receive care, encouragement, and support at such a critical stage in life.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/rotary-club-of-st-martin-sunset-distributes-100-maternity-baskets-to-support-new-mothers-on-both-sides-of-the-island