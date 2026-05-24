Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset donates AED defibrillator to NSI | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset has donated an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to the National Sports Institute (NSI) for installation at the L.B. Scott Auditorium.

The donation is intended to support emergency preparedness at the facility, which hosts sporting events, youth programs, tournaments and community activities throughout the year.

The AED was secured through a Rotary District Grant under the leadership of District Governor Dr. William “Bill” Aiken and the district team. The district-wide initiative focuses on placing AED devices in public and community spaces where they can be available in the event of a medical emergency.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset selected the L.B. Scott Auditorium because of the number of athletes, spectators, staff and visitors who use the venue regularly.

An AED is a medical device used to assist someone experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. The device can deliver a controlled electric shock to help restore a normal heart rhythm. Having an AED available in public facilities can improve response time during emergencies.

President of the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset, Alex Pierre, said the donation reflects the club’s commitment to community service and public safety.

“As Rotarians, Service Above Self remains our guiding principle. We recognize the importance of ensuring that community spaces are equipped with resources that can help during emergencies. The L.B. Scott Auditorium welcomes many persons regularly, especially during sporting events, and we believe this AED machine is an important addition to the facility,” Pierre said.

He also thanked District Governor Dr. William “Bill” Aiken and the Rotary district leadership team for supporting the initiative and making the device available for St. Martin.

Director of the National Sports Institute, Jisk Goslinga, thanked the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset and the Rotary District for the donation.

“On behalf of the National Sports Institute, we sincerely thank the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset and Rotary District for this contribution to our sports community. The L.B. Scott Auditorium hosts a wide range of sporting events, youth programs, tournaments and community activities throughout the year. Having an AED device available at the venue further strengthens the safety and emergency preparedness of the facility,” Goslinga said.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset said it will continue to support community projects in areas such as health, youth development, education, environmental sustainability and community service.

The club meets every second and fourth Monday of the month at Carl & Sons from 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM. Persons interested in learning more about the club or joining its activities can contact the club through its social media pages, Rotary Club of St Martin Sunset, or by email atrotarysxmsunset@gmail.com.

Photo caption:From left: Jamila Boirard, Service Project Chair; Jisk Goslinga, Director of NSI; Alex Pierre, President; Marilyn Waterfort, Club Administration Chair; and Jacky Richardson, Administrator of NSI.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/rotary-club-of-st-martin-sunset-donates-aed-defibrillator-to-nsi