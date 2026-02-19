Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset hosts annual home ownership event | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Rotary Club of St Martin Sunset on Thursday announced the return of its Home Ownership Event, themed “From Dream to Deed”, an initiative aimed at empowering residents with essential information and resources to turn their dream of owning a home into reality. Building on the success of previous editions held both in person and online. The Club recognizes the critical need for accessible, practical guidance to help individuals navigate the complexities of buying and managing property.

President Alex Pierre encourages the community to attend, saying: “This event is not just about information; it's about empowering our community, helping them make informed decisions, and creating a pathway to lasting security and legacy through home ownership. We invite everyone to come out, engage with experts, and take advantage of this opportunity.”

The event will feature prominent local leaders and professionals sharing their expertise, including Benjamin A.A. Ortega (Kadaster St. Maarten), Rolando Tobias (Windward Islands Bank), Keshia La Toya Richards (SXM Notary Richards), Debby (Merle) Richardson (Orco Bank), Chris Smith and Debbi Jones (Keller Williams St. Maarten), and Rigobert Benjamen (Omega Construction N.V.). Participants will receive practical advice on financing, legal processes, property management, and more.

Following the overwhelming success of past editions, the Club recognized the continued need for guidance in home ownership, prompting its return this year. Attendees will leave with valuable knowledge, direct access to experts, and actionable steps to take toward owning a home. The event will take place on Thursday 26 February from 7:00pm to 9:00pm at Carl's Unique Inn & Conference Facilities under the theme of From Dream to Deed. For more information about this event, our contact details arerotarysxmsunset@gmail.comor via telephone +590 690 61 97 99.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/rotary-club-of-st-martin-sunset-hosts-annual-home-ownership-event