Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset hosts “From Dream to Deed” Home Ownership Event | The Peoples Tribune

COLE BAY–The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset hosted its Home Ownership Session, “From Dream to Deed,” at Carl’s Unique Inn & Conference Facilities, drawing an impressive turnout of approximately 100 attendees.

The informative and empowering event brought together key professionals in Banking, Insurance, Real Estate, Construction, and Land Administration to provide practical guidance on the homeownership journey. The evening was further distinguished by the presence of the Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure, Patrice Gumbs, and Member of Parliament Egbert Doran, who attended in support of the initiative.

The session was skillfully moderated by Ms. Valerie Brazier, whose professionalism and poise ensured the program flowed smoothly. Each presenter was given the opportunity to share insights into their respective fields, followed by an engaging question and answer segment that allowed attendees to seek clarity and practical advice directly from the experts.

Originally scheduled to conclude at 9:00 PM, the event extended beyond its planned time as attendees remained actively engaged, eager to continue the discussion and networking. One participant remarked that the session was so valuable, “it should have been an all-day event.”

President Alex Pierre expressed his satisfaction with the evening’s outcome, noting that the strong turnout and community engagement reflected the true spirit of Rotary. “This is what Rotary is all about bringing together knowledge, resources, and community to create meaningful impact,” he stated. He extended heartfelt thanks to the presenters, members, and attendees for their participation and encouraged the public to look out for upcoming initiatives.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset is one of the newest and fastest-growing Rotary Clubs in District 7020. The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset meets on the second and fourth Monday of the month at Carl N Sons Unique Inn and Conference Facilities in Cole Bay at 7:30 pm. The club can be contacted via email atrotarysxmsunset@gmail.comor via the official Facebook page at facebook.com/rotarysxmsunset

𝘗𝘪𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦𝘥: 𝘭𝘦𝘧𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵, 𝘚𝘶𝘻𝘺 𝘛𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘷𝘪𝘭, 𝘙𝘰𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘰 𝘛𝘰𝘣𝘪𝘢𝘴, 𝘉𝘦𝘯𝘫𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘯 𝘖𝘳𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘢 (𝘣𝘢𝘤𝘬), 𝘋𝘦𝘣𝘣𝘪𝘦 𝘑𝘰𝘯𝘦𝘴, 𝘊𝘩𝘳𝘪𝘴 𝘚𝘮𝘪𝘵𝘩, 𝘒𝘦𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘢 𝘙𝘪𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘥𝘴, 𝘙𝘪𝘨𝘰𝘣𝘦𝘳𝘵 𝘉𝘦𝘯𝘫𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘯, 𝘋𝘦𝘣𝘣𝘺 𝘙𝘪𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘥𝘴𝘰𝘯, 𝘝𝘢𝘭𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘦 𝘉𝘳𝘢𝘻𝘪𝘦𝘳. 𝘚𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘭𝘦𝘧𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘚𝘦𝘳𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘗𝘳𝘰𝘫𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘊𝘩𝘢𝘪𝘳 𝘑𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘢 𝘉𝘰𝘪𝘳𝘢𝘳𝘥, 2025-2026 𝘗𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘈𝘭𝘦𝘹 𝘗𝘪𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘝𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘗𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘊𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘺𝘭 𝘋𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘭𝘦𝘣𝘦𝘯-𝘠𝘰𝘳𝘬.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/rotary-club-of-st-martin-sunset-hosts-from-dream-to-deed-home-ownership-event