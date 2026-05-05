Rotary Clubs shine at district 7020 Conference | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–During the Rotary District 7020 Conference held in Kingston, Jamaica, from April 27 through May 2, 2026, the Rotary Clubs of St. Maarten/St. Martin and Anguilla were recognized with a variety of awards for their continued efforts toUnite for Goodand to do good in the world. Rotary in St. Maarten/St. Martin and Anguilla dates back to 1972, and the Rotary Clubs on St. Maarten/St. Martin and Anguilla continue to thrive.

Assistant Governor Elisia L. Lake for St. Maarten and Anguilla said, “It is with tremendous pride that I congratulate all clubs across our territory for their outstanding representation at the recent Annual Rotary District 7020 Conference and for capturing honors across multiple award categories”.

District Governor Dr. William "Bill" Aiken presented the following awards to the St. Maarten and Anguilla clubs; The Rotary Club of Anguilla and The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise each received a Youth Service Award and a Certificate of Recognition; The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset received the Excellence Award and the Partnership Award; The Rotary Club of St. Maarten Mid-isle and The Rotary Club of St. Maarten each received a Certificate of Recognition.

Elisia L. Lake continued, “Serving as your Assistant Governor for the past three years has been a true honor. Your excellence, leadership, and commitment toService Above Selfhave made our territory proud and set a powerful standard across Rotary District 7020.”

Rotarians representing St. Maarten/St. Martin and Anguilla at the annual District Conference in Kingston, Jamaica included Carolyn Hodge, Cassie Lewis, Seymour Hodge, Ryan Truideman, Jina Mahbubani, Claudia Connor, Jade Maccow, Jamila Boirard, Franklyn Salomons, Rebecca Low, James Park, James Ferris and Jeffrey "Dr. Soc" Sochrin.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/rotary-clubs-shine-at-district-7020-conference