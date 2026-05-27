Rotary Sunset celebrates Interact clubs, youth excellence, community commitment | The Peoples Tribune

COLE BAY–Youth leadership, community service and long-standing commitment to young people took center stage when the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset held its General Meeting on Monday, May 25, 2026, recognizing local organizations, student leaders and community builders who continue to create opportunities for St. Maarten’s youth. The evening highlighted the work of Interact Clubs, celebrated youth excellence in sports and the performing arts and youth journalism.

The meeting was led by President Alex Pierre and featured active participation from several Interact Clubs, including LU, MAC HIGH and St. Dominic High School. Interactors played key roles throughout the evening, leading several parts of the program, including the 15 seconds of silence, the St. Martin’s Song, The Four-Way Test, general welcome, ice breaker, open floor, happy/hopeful moment and closing remarks.

Rotary President Alex Pierre (right) and incoming President Jade Maccow present the Vocational Service Award Presentation to Journalist and Youth Leader Michael Granger.

A major highlight of the evening was the Interact Clubs’ “Year in Review,” during which Interact presidents shared updates on their activities, accomplishments and service initiatives. The program also included a recap of SXM DOET 2026 by Service Projects Chair Jamila Boirard, as well as a recap of the AED presentation to the National Sports Institute NSI. The club has donated an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to NSI for installation at the L.B. Scott Auditorium. The donation is intended to support emergency preparedness at the facility, which hosts sporting events, youth programs, tournaments and community activities throughout the year.

The evening also featured the presentation of the Vocational Service Award to local journalist and Founder of Teen Times Michael Granger. Granger, who is also the owner and operator of The People’s Tribune, was recognized for his tireless work not only in his profession, but also through Teen Times over the past 30 years.

In presenting the award, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset praised Granger for his commitment and dedication to ensuring that youth voices remain part of every process, as well as for his selflessness in serving the community. His work through Teen Times was highlighted as a long-standing platform that has helped young people express themselves, build confidence, develop leadership skills and participate more meaningfully in society.

Guest speakers from Teen Times also addressed the gathering. Teen Times was represented by its Coordinator Roosje Rommy-Ricardson and Team leader Makayla Cooks, who briefed the gathering about the group, its activities and its drive to accepting new members at anytime.

Youth recognition remained a central part of the program with the presentation of Youth Service Awards by the club's Youth Service Chair Kimberley Duzong. The awards were presented to Indisu Dance School and Dynamics Sporting Club, together with St. Maarten’s gold medalist Najah Wyatte Munoz. Both groups were recognized for their commitment to youth excellence and for giving young people meaningful platforms in sports and the performing arts to develop, grow and express their talents. The evening also included a dance presentation by Indisu adding a cultural component to the meeting.

The meeting reflected Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset’s continued commitment to service, youth development, leadership and community partnership under Rotary’s theme, “Unite for Good.” Details are based on the May 25, 2026 meeting agenda.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/rotary-sunset-celebrates-interact-clubs-youth-excellence-community-commitment