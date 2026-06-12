Royal Caribbean welcomes Legend of the Seas ahead of July 2026 European debut | The Peoples Tribune

MIAMI–Royal Caribbean has officially welcomed Legend of the Seas to its fleet, marking the continued expansion of the company’s Icon Class lineup. After nearly two years of construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland, the third Icon Class ship is now ready for its July 2026 debut in Europe.

The milestone was celebrated during a ceremony that brought together more than 1,200 crew members and partners. The event was led by Royal Caribbean Group Chairman and CEO Jason Liberty, Royal Caribbean President and CEO Michael Bayley, and Meyer Turku CEO Casimir Lindholm.

“Today's delivery of Legend of the Seas marks another important milestone in our ambition to continuously redefine the vacation experience,” Liberty said. “This new ship reflects the strength of the vacation ecosystem we are building, combining industry-leading ships, innovative technology, and exceptional experiences for our guests. It is an achievement only possible through the extraordinary partnership and expertise of Meyer Turku and the thousands of talented people whose creativity and commitment continue to help us design the future of vacations.”

The delivery forms part of Royal Caribbean Group’s long-term framework agreement with Meyer Turku, which secures the company’s access to shipbuilding capacity through 2036. The agreement includes the order for Icon 5, scheduled for delivery in 2028, as well as the sixth and seventh Icon Class ships, expected in 2029 and 2030 respectively.

Legend of the Seas is scheduled to make its debut on July 4, 2026, offering seven-night Western Mediterranean vacations. Before entering service, the ship will sail from Turku to Cádiz, Spain, where final finishing touches will be completed.

This summer, vacationers will be able to sail on seven-night Western Mediterranean itineraries from Barcelona, Spain, and Rome, Civitavecchia, Italy. In November 2026, Legend of the Seas will arrive in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where it will offer six-night Western Caribbean and eight-night Southern Caribbean vacations. Each Caribbean itinerary will include a visit to Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay.

“We're incredibly proud to introduce Legend of the Seas to vacationers and continue the legacy of the revolutionary Icon Class,” Bayley said. “This wouldn't be possible without the many talented individuals that came together to deliver what is truly the ultimate family vacation, and we look forward to making Legend's debut this summer a legendary one.”

Legend of the Seas will offer experiences across eight neighborhoods, with a focus on dining, entertainment, family activities, adventure, and accommodations for travelers of all ages.

The ship will feature 28 dining options, which Royal Caribbean describes as the most dining at sea. New experiences include Hollywoodland Supper Club, a multi-course dinner inspired by old Hollywood; Royal Railway, Legend Station, a five-course train dining journey through the Silk Routes; and AquaDome Market, an all-inclusive food hall with five concepts, along with a new juice and smoothie bar.

Entertainment aboard Legend of the Seas will span stage, air, water, and ice. The lineup includes Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and America’s Got Talent LIVE, along with performances in the AquaTheater’s Shockwave and the Absolute Zero ice-skating production Fusion.

Families will have access to seven pools and dedicated water experiences for different age groups. These include Royal Bay, described as the largest pool at sea; Splashaway Bay and Baby Bay in the Surfside family neighborhood; and adults-only areas such as The Hideaway and Swim & Tonic swim-up bar.

For guests seeking adventure, Legend of the Seas will offer Crown’s Edge, a skywalk and zip line experience located 154 feet above the ocean. Other attractions include mini golf at Lost Dunes, rock climbing at Adrenaline Peak, Category 6 waterpark, the FlowRider surf simulator, and additional activities.

The ship will also include signature Icon Class features such as the Royal Promenade, with floor-to-ceiling ocean views, and the Pearl, described as the world’s largest kinetic art sculpture. Central Park will return as an open-air neighborhood with more than 30,500 real plants, restaurants, live music, and pick-up windows offering sushi, champagne, sparkling wine, and other options.

Accommodations will include a range of options for families and groups, from the exclusive Suite Neighborhood to a redesigned three-story Ultimate Family Townhouse, featuring a slide, dedicated entertainment spaces, and rooms designed for the whole family.

Legend of the Seas will be Royal Caribbean’s fourth ship powered by liquefied natural gas, LNG. The ship will also feature several environmental programs, including waste heat recovery systems and shore power connection capability.

“Legend of the Seas is the third Icon Class ship built at our shipyard, and constructing the series has enabled us to develop our production processes in a systematic way,” Lindholm said. “We have built on the experience gained from the previous vessels and further improved efficiency with the customer and our extensive partner network. The ship is an exceptional project in terms of both scale and technical complexity, requiring strong expertise and seamless collaboration across the entire maritime cluster. At the same time, Legend of the Seas moves shipbuilding towards more energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable solutions.”

Royal Caribbean continues to expand its vacation offerings, including Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Beach Club Paradise Island in The Bahamas, Ultimate Santorini Day at Royal Beach Club Santorini, and additional planned signature destinations in Mexico and Australia.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/royal-caribbean-welcomes-legend-of-the-seas-ahead-of-july-2026-european-debut