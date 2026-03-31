Royal Caribbean’s fourth Icon-class ship will be Hero of the Seas | The Peoples Tribune

MIAMI–Royal Caribbean has unveiled Hero of the Seas, its fourth Icon Class ship, ahead of the vessel’s planned debut in August 2027. The cruise line said the new ship will sail 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from Miami and will include visits to Perfect Day at CocoCay. Bookings open April 1 for Crown & Anchor Society members and April 2 for the general public.

According to Royal Caribbean, Hero of the Seas is being designed as a family-focused vacation experience, featuring eight neighborhoods, nine pools, 28 dining venues, new family raft slides, and a range of accommodations tailored to multigenerational travel. The company said the ship will introduce new ways for families to vacation together while building on the features that have made the Icon Class popular with guests.

Royal Caribbean President and CEO Michael Bayley said the Icon Class has established a new benchmark for family vacations and that Hero of the Seas is intended to push that concept further with more water attractions, more thrills, and more options for guests of all ages.

Among the new accommodation offerings aboard the ship will be the Ultimate Family Treehouse, a three-story penthouse designed to host up to 12 guests. The suite will include features such as a rooftop terrace, a teen hideout, and a private whirlpool. Other accommodation options will include Surfside Family Suites and Family Infinite Ocean View Balconies, alongside premium options such as the Royal Loft Suite and Icon Loft Suite.

Dining is also set to be a major part of the onboard experience. Royal Caribbean said Hero of the Seas will feature 28 food and beverage venues, including new concepts such as the Orleans Parish Supper Club, which will offer a multi-course experience inspired by Creole and Cajun cuisine with live jazz. The ship will also debut Royal Railway, Hero Station, an immersive train-car themed dining concept. Families will also be able to take part in cooking classes in the Surfside neighborhood, while the AquaDome Market food hall will feature four new stall concepts.

On the recreation side, the ship will include Category 6, described as the largest waterpark at sea, now expanded with two new family raft slides, including the cruise line’s first funnel raft slide. Other attractions will include Crown’s Edge, which combines skywalk and zipline elements, and Adrenaline Peak for rock climbing at sea. Adults will also have access to new relaxation spaces, including the Coconut Cove pool with in-water loungers and access to The Lime and Coconut bar, as well as three adults-only pool options.

With Hero of the Seas, Royal Caribbean is continuing the expansion of its Icon Class fleet while targeting families and multigenerational travelers seeking larger, activity-driven Caribbean vacations from one of the region’s busiest homeports.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/royal-caribbeans-fourth-icon-class-ship-will-be-hero-of-the-seas