Rubio arrives as U.S. pressure on Cuba Dominates CARICOM summit | The Peoples Tribune

BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts and Nevis–U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in the Caribbean on Wednesday and began talks with leaders in the region who are warning that a growing humanitarian crisis in Cuba could destabilize their region.

The Trump administration is blocking off oil shipments to Cuba, ratcheting up the pressure on Washington's long-time foe in the wake of the ousting of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, a key Cuban ally, on January 3.

Rubio addressed a closed-door meeting of CARICOM, the Caribbean group that comprises 15 member states and five associated members, in Saint Kitts and Nevis, and was holding bilateral meetings with some of the regional leaders, with efforts to counter migration and drug trafficking on the agenda.

Rubio departed Washington immediately after attending the State of the Union address, where President Donald Trump said he was "restoring American security and dominance in the Western Hemisphere," and touted the success of the operation in which U.S. forces seized Maduro and killed Cuban forces who were guarding him.

Caribbean leaders used the opening of the four-day CARICOM summit to press for dialogue and a lowering of tensions as the region grapples with the fallout from a U.S. oil embargo on Cuba and continued American military strikes targeting suspected drug boats. The issue of U.S. intervention quickly became a central theme of Tuesday’s opening session.

Speaking as outgoing CARICOM chair, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness called for what he described as constructive engagement between Cuba and the United States, centered on de-escalation, reform, and stability. He warned that Cuba’s worsening economic and humanitarian conditions, including fuel shortages and broader social strain, could trigger wider consequences across the Caribbean, particularly in migration, security, and economic stability.

Holness also pointed to Cuba’s longstanding role in the region, noting its contributions through doctors and teachers who have served in Caribbean countries. His appeal came as concerns mounted over the humanitarian effects of the embargo, with reports that fuel shortages are disrupting recovery efforts in Cuba following Hurricane Melissa, which struck the island’s east in late October 2025.

Incoming CARICOM chair and St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Terrance Drew echoed those concerns, urging the region to treat Cuba’s situation as a serious humanitarian matter. Drawing on his own years studying in Cuba, Drew said people close to him on the island have described growing hardship, including food scarcity, water access problems, garbage buildup, and power outages. He argued that CARICOM should help create space for dialogue and work to prevent further destabilization.

The summit also unfolded against a wider backdrop of mounting U.S. pressure in the region. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was scheduled to meet Caribbean leaders during the gathering, as Washington continues to push tougher regional policies tied to migration, security, and Cuba. At the same time, leaders raised concern over U.S. military strikes in the Caribbean against suspected traffickers, which have drawn criticism from affected families and regional observers.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/rubio-arrives-as-u-s-pressure-on-cuba-dominates-caricom-summit