Rules and regulations for Grand Parade on Sunday, May 1 | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: This Sunday, May 1, 2022, the SCDF will hold its grand carnival parade. The parade will start on L.B. Scott Road and will end at the Salt Pickers roundabout behind the Police Station in Philipsburg.

It will be one of the last events held before the closing of this carnival period. As is customary, the parade will also be passing through Front Street.

In the meantime, the public is requested to refrain from parking their vehicles on Front Street as the vehicles may be towed away in the interest of public safety. It is anticipated that the first troops will be expected to arrive on Front street around 12:00pm. In connection with the free movement of the carnival parade, Front street will be cordoned off earlier in the day.

St. Maarten Police made it possible for church-goers to use Front Street to get to the church on Sunday morning May 1, 2022. Worshippers can use Front Street to drop off the parishioners but their vehicles will have to be parked on Back Street or any other parking locations. Law enforcement personnel have reached out to several of the church’s pastors in order to make it easier for their congregation to get to their church service and back home.

Parishioners who are attending Methodist Church on Sunday, May 1, 2022 will be able to enter through School Steeg (next to Oranje-school) in order to access Front Street.

A request goes out to the church members who finish with the mass after midday, that they should use Soualiga Road or Sucker Garden Road, to go exit Phillipsburg not to get caught up in traffic.

The St. Maarten Police wishes all revelers and the community a very safe final days of carnival.

