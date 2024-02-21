RUNNING / 10 km from Saint-Martin: many loyal athletes there! | FAXINFO

133 runners (52 women) took part last Sunday at the 20th edition of the Saint-Martin 10 km organized by the Avenir Sportif Club de Saint-Martin.

The start of the race was given at 7 a.m. in Terres Basses. If Villegas Morris Gary from Anguilla took the lead for 1,5 km, quickly becoming the winner of the event, Nardin Alvin from the Jeunesse Athlétique Moulienne club gradually broke away from the leading group to complete the 10 km in 33'37. He is followed by Omarco Robinson from the Avenir Sportif Club de Saint-Martin, back on the roads, with a time of 35'09.

The 1st woman, Calme Sunilda from the Endurance 97-1 club finished the event in 39'14, ahead of Murielle Lancien Paul from the Avenir Sportif Club de Saint-Martin in 43'45.

The athletes then gathered in the Front de Mer village for the awards ceremony, with cash bonuses for the first 5 in the men's ranking and the first 5 in the women's category.

À note a good participation of athletes from Guadeloupe, Sint Maarten, Anguilla and Saint-Barth.

This 2024 edition took place on a course measured by officials from the French Athletics Federation (FFA): Jean Jacques Cachou, Vice-President of the National Running Commission, and Patricia Alt, President of the Regional Running Commission from Occitania. With this measurement certificate in hand, the club will be able to apply for certification, a guarantee of quality and the prospect of increasing the number of races organized in the region.

The organization of this event was also an opportunity for the Avenir Sportif Club de Saint-Martin to train officials from Saint-Martin, specialized in running races. Everyone was able to officiate on Sunday in the presence of the two FFA judges.

See you now on March 9 for “La Saint-Martinoise”, a 100% women’s race. Registrations are open from this Wednesday, February 21 until March 7 on the sport-timing-caraibes.com website. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/running-10-km-de-saint-martin-de-nombreux-sportifs-fideles-au-rendez-vous/