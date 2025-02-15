Saba Launches Reforestation Project with First Tree Planting

THE BOTTOM – The Public Entity Saba (PES) marked a significant milestone in its reforestation efforts yesterday as the first tree saplings were planted at the designated site along Fort Bay Road’s S Corner. This initiative, part of the Nature & Environment Policy Plan (NEPP), aims to enhance sustainable management of Saba’s natural resources while combating erosion and its impact on local ecosystems.

Commissioner Bruce Zagers, who spearheaded the proposal for reforestation under the NEPP, planted the first sapling as a symbolic launch of the initiative. The project aligns with broader environmental efforts to ensure responsible stewardship of natural resources across Saba, Bonaire, and St. Eustatius.

A Historic First Tree

The inaugural tree planted was a tamarind, a species native to tropical Africa but long naturalized in Saba. The choice was deliberate, given the historical significance of tamarind trees in the S Corner area. A past image sourced by local historian and former politician Will Johnson showcased a large tamarind tree that once stood in the very location. By reintroducing this species, the project seeks to restore a piece of Saba’s ecological and cultural history.

The sapling was tagged with the number 0001, marking the first of 5,000 trees to be planted as part of the project. Each tree will be geolocated and recorded in a digital database to facilitate monitoring and conservation efforts. The initial phase saw the planting of 22 saplings, including mango, genip, West Indian mahogany, and small-leaf fig. These were strategically placed to maintain road visibility and safety for drivers.

Fighting Erosion with Nature-Based Solutions

The S Corner site was specifically chosen due to its high susceptibility to erosion. Heavy rainfall often results in significant runoff that carries soil and debris down the slopes into The Bottom’s streets and ultimately into Fort Bay Harbor, affecting both land stability and marine ecosystems. By establishing a new tree cover, the project seeks to mitigate these effects by strengthening the soil with deep-rooted vegetation.

“As these trees grow, their roots will anchor the soil, reducing erosion and preventing sediment from washing into the harbor,” explained project officials. This initiative represents a nature-based solution to environmental degradation, aimed at preserving both terrestrial and marine biodiversity around Saba.

The reforestation project will continue in phases, with additional saplings to be planted in available spaces. This marks an important step in Saba’s long-term environmental strategy, reinforcing the island’s commitment to sustainable conservation practices.