Saba Tourism Bureau appoints Courtney Hassell new Director of Tourism | The Peoples Tribune

SABA–The Saba Tourism Bureau has announced the appointment of Courtney Hassell as Director of Tourism. In her new role, Hassell will lead the island’s tourism strategy and destination marketing, with responsibilities that include sustainable development, community engagement, and the preservation of Saba’s cultural heritage and distinctive character.

Hassell brings five years of prior experience within the Tourist Bureau and more recent service with the Public Entity Saba. She initially served as Policy Advisor for Economic Affairs with a focus on tourism and later as Senior Policy Advisor. During this period, she gained experience in project management, strategic planning, and stakeholder engagement, and represented Saba at international forums.

Her professional background includes work across tourism, public policy, strategic planning, and island development. According to the Bureau, Hassell has demonstrated leadership and commitment to the island’s sustainable tourism objectives through her previous roles in both the public and private sectors.

Hassell holds a bachelor’s degree in European Studies with a specialization in Strategic Export Marketing and a minor in Sustainability in Business from The Hague University of Applied Sciences. A native of Saba, she brings nearly a decade of combined professional experience and long-term engagement with local development initiatives.

“Having been raised in Saba, I have always felt the pull to contribute,” said Courtney Hassell. “I am extremely honored for the opportunity and privilege to serve Saba as Director of Tourism. To me, tourism is not just about attracting visitors – it’s about sharing who we are with the world, preserving our cultural identity, and improving the well-being of our residents. I look forward to working with all stakeholders as we continue to showcase the Unspoiled Queen of the Caribbean to the world.”

The Saba Tourism Bureau stated that Hassell’s appointment supports the continued implementation of the island’s Tourism Master Plan, with an emphasis on long-term planning and sector alignment.

Commenting on the appointment, Malinda Hassell, the previous acting Director of Tourism, said: “We are pleased to welcome Courtney as Director of Tourism and are confident that she will be instrumental in guiding Saba’s tourism sector forward while safeguarding what makes our island so special.”

Malinda Hassell will transition into her new position as Domain Manager for Business Development & Mobility, where she will support the domains and leadership of Harbor, Airport, Tourism, Economic Affairs, and Mobility.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/saba-tourism-bureau-appoints-courtney-hassell-new-director-of-tourism