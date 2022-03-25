Safe and healthy working environment for the ATC | FAXINFO

AIRPORT: In a press statement written by the Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company N.V. (PJIAE), there was a reiteration on the importance of the employees being tthe biggest asset to the corporation. They also wished to reiterate their responsibility to ensure the employees always work in a safe and healthy working environment.

As was stated in the release, PJIAE was initially approached by the Air Traffic Controllers (ATC) about concerns within the compound in February 2021, and based on the recommendations of the ATC, there have already been necessary measures implemented to guarantee safe and healthy working conditions.

“We are continuously working with the team to see how we can further improve the work environment for all our employees at PJIAE, for now and in the future. The Airport and Air Traffic Services (ATS) operate in compliance with local legislation and regulations set forth by the Sint Maarten Civil Aviation Authority (SMCAA) in accordance with the international standards and recommended practices.” said the PJIAE in the press release.

