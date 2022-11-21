Safety tips during busy Holiday season | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: The St. Maarten Police Force would like to wish everyone a safe and happy end of the year. Keeping this in mind, we like to share these important tips for ” playing it safe” when shopping in or visiting the shopping areas during this Holiday season.

Regardless of whether you leave your home for a few minutes or most of the day during this hectic time of year, you should make sure your home is safe from theft, burglary, and damage of any kind while you are away.

Never leave a ‘hidden’ or ‘emergency’ key outside your home. Those are too easy to find and give a would-be thief very easy access. If you need an alternate way to get in, try a lock box or leave a key with someone you trust.

Install an alarm system if you can. Law enforcement experts have indicated that homes without security systems are three times as likely to be burglarized as those with one.

Be sure to keep your valuables secure in a safe, which includes both jewelry and cash.

Motorists are requested to ensure before participating in traffic that their vehicles comply with the technical requirements as well as have the necessary documentation with them.

Safety tips while shopping

If in the evening or at night, go with a friend or family member.

Avoid wearing expensive jewelry.

Do not carry a purse or wallet, if possible.

Always carry your Driver’s License or Identification Card along with necessary cash, credit card, or ATM with you expect to use.

Even though you are rushed and thinking about a thousand things, stay alert to your surroundings.

Avoid carrying large amounts of cash.

Pay for purchases with your ATM or credit card when possible

Notify the police and credit card issuer immediately if your credit card is lost, stolen, or misused.

Be extra careful if you do carry a wallet or purse. They are the prime targets of criminals in crowded shopping areas.

Avoid overloading yourself with packages. It is important to have clear visibility and freedom of motion to avoid mishaps.

