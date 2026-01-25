SAM Honors Community Stalwarts Monique Gumbs and Coach Ashton Lake | The Peoples Tribune

CAY HILL–The Soualiga Action Movement (SAM) recognized two community stalwarts during its recent congress, honoring decades of service that have strengthened St. Maarten through care, leadership, and community responsibility.

SAM honored Monique Gumbs, founder of the God Bless Nurse Monique (GBNM) Nanny Nurssy Foundation, for more than 30 years of supporting persons in need, including the homeless, orphans, and others facing hardship. Known for opening both her heart and her home to those seeking help, Gumbs told those in attendance that her work is not a job but her calling. She also used the occasion to appeal for the construction of a proper shelter to support the people she assists on a daily basis.

SAM also recognized Coach Ashton Lake, a long-standing figure in local sports, for more than 40 years of coaching across multiple sporting disciplines. In remarks to the gathering, Lake expressed appreciation for the recognition, reflected on his early years alongside SAM leader MP Franklin Meyers, and shared his belief that the future of sports on St. Maarten remains bright, with more still to be achieved.

SAM stated that community building requires more than words, it requires consistent action and recognition of those who serve with dedication. The party said it believes in honoring individuals whose contributions reflect a responsibility to each other, whether through caring for vulnerable residents or mentoring youth through sport.

SAM extended appreciation to Monique Gumbs and Coach Ashton Lake for their longstanding commitment, and reaffirmed its support for community-centered initiatives that improve lives and strengthen the social fabric of St. Maarten.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/sam-honors-community-stalwarts-monique-gumbs-and-coach-ashton-lake