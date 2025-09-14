Sanaa Lake wins Dame Ruby Bute national short story contest | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport proudly announced the winners of its first Dame Ruby Bute National Short Story Contest. Students Sanaa Lake (winner), Chrisincia Mathew (2nd place), and Mataija Reyes Marc (third place) emerged as the inaugural champions of this new island-wide initiative celebrating creativity, literacy, and cultural heritage.

Minister Gumbs surprised schools with an early-morning visit to share the results personally with students. Later that day, the winners were honored during a formal prize-giving ceremony at the Government Administration Building, attended by the Minister, her cabinet, contest judges, sponsors, and proud families.

The contest, open to students aged 12–14, was launched under the theme Guardians of the Great Salt Pond. It not only encouraged young people to strengthen their reading and writing skills but also honored the legacy of Dame Ruby Bute, one of St. Maarten’s most treasured cultural icons and storytellers.

This year’s launch coincided with the global celebration of International Literacy Day, held under the theme Promoting Literacy in the Digital Era. First established by UNESCO in 1967, International Literacy Day raises awareness of literacy as a foundation for education, justice, peace, and sustainable development. The 2025 theme highlighted the need for youth to think critically, use technology responsibly, and build resilience in an age of rapid information flow and digital disinformation.

Reflecting on the contest, Minister Gumbs stated: “Our young people carry the future stories of St. Maarten within them. By writing, they are not only learning to express themselves but also safeguarding our culture, our environment, and our identity. The Dame Ruby Bute National Short Story Contest reminded us that literacy is more than reading and writing, it is the power to shape our collective destiny, to give voice to our imagination, and to pass on the legacy of who we are.”

Building on this successful debut, the Ministry confirmed plans to expand the Dame Ruby Bute National Short Story Contest in 2026 with additional literacy-focused initiatives, including creative writing workshops, to inspire even more students.

The Ministry expressed appreciation to the judges Mahkicia Brooks, Alita Singh, Ralph Cantave, Carla Vlaun, and Dimitri Whitfield, and to the sponsors, Klass Electronics, Boolchands, Antek IT Solutions, and RBC, for their generous support in making the contest a success.

In Photo: Winner Sanaa Lake (center) with Minister of ECYS Melissa Gumbs and Director of St. Maarten Academy Kim Lucas-Felix.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/sanaa-lake-wins-dame-ruby-bute-national-short-story-contest