Santa to appear at Kooyman Christmas Shopping Night

Kooyman will host a special Christmas Shopping Night on Friday December 17 th from 6pm – 9pm. The megastore will be open for an extended 3 hours of celebration including a special visit from Santa Clause with over 100+ gifts for Kids.

The entire family is invited down to Kooyman for exclusive discounts on Christmas Decorations NOW 50%OFF and a special discount on live Fresh Cut Plantation Christmas Trees and Live Wreaths.

The event will feature Fun Miles – Fun Word Raffle, Games and Prizes, Music and Entertainment by the New Generation Status drum band, photos with Santa and a Modelo Beer Tasting by CC1 Beverages.

The new Kooyman brochure is also out now with Christmas gift ideas for the loved ones such as Waffle Irons, Mixers, Pancake Art and other great Kitchen Gadgets.

“Christmas is almost here, said Kooyman Commercial Officer, Evencia Carty-Seabrookes. We have decided to extend our shopping hours this Friday only to accommodate our shoppers busy schedule and give them some additional time to gather their supplies and decorations to get holiday ready.”