Sargassum forecast: Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy at medium risk | FAXINFO

In its pelagic sargassum stranding monitoring and forecasting bulletin for the northern islands communicated on July 31, 2023, Météo France places the risk level at medium for the territories of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy.

Groundings remain relevant. The east of the northern half of the Lesser Antilles arc is still very rich in seaweed, and sargassum groundings should continue. The presence of an easterly wave near the Caribbean islands has made detections difficult in recent days. However, not many changes. The east and south-east of the north of the West Indian arc remain strewn with sargassum more or less organized into rafts and filaments. Few or no rafts in the first 200 kilometers along the coast of Guyana. If the swaths and clouds do not allow clear detections around the Northern Islands, only the image of 28 allows a partial visualization of the sargassum around them. In a prevailing easterly flow, more or less small rafts, most often scattered, threaten the east of the islands. The more or less punctual but sometimes repetitive arrivals will therefore continue. The risk remains, especially for the West Indies. The sargassum mainly comes from the east to the southeast and the reservoir still seems important. The ascent via the Guiana Current remains sporadic. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/prevision-sargasses-saint-martin-et-saint-barthelemy-en-risque-moyen-2/