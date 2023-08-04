Sargassum forecast: Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy at medium risk | FAXINFO

In its pelagic sargassum stranding monitoring and forecasting bulletin for the northern islands communicated on August 3, 2023, Météo France places the risk level at medium for the territories of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy.

Few changes since the last forecast report from Météo France, groundings will continue in different areas. The east and south-east of the north of the West Indian arc remain strewn with sargassum more or less organized into rafts and filaments. Few or no rafts in the first 200 kilometers along the coast of Guyana. Algae and filaments in meanders and a northeasterly flow were reported in the analysis around the Northern Islands. The satellite images of this Wednesday, August 2 allow a visualization of the sargassum around the Northern Islands. In a dominant northeasterly flow, more or less small rafts undulate in meanders and threaten the east of the islands. The more or less punctual but sometimes repetitive arrivals will therefore continue. The trend for the next two weeks supports the arrival of groundings. The east of the northern half of the Lesser Antilles arc is still very rich in seaweed, so strandings should continue. The risk remains especially for the West Indies. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/prevision-sargasses-saint-martin-et-saint-barthelemy-en-risque-moyen-3/