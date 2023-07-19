Sargassum forecast: Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy at medium risk | FAXINFO

In its pelagic sargassum stranding monitoring and forecasting bulletin for the northern islands communicated on July 17, 2023, Météo France places the risk level at medium for the territories of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy.

Despite the presence of significant cloud cover, satellite images from July 14 and 15 were analyzed. Most rafts are detected all around Barbados, and particularly north of the island bringing Sargassum to the West Indies in a southeasterly flow. Few detections off Guyana. However, the threat remains very present around the Northern Islands. If for Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin the recent images are not very usable in view of the cloud cover, the detections a few days away show a large Southeast basin relatively loaded with sargassum which could move towards our islands thanks to the currents. The quantity, meanwhile, remains difficult to assess but arrivals will be regular. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/prevision-sargasses-saint-martin-et-saint-barthelemy-en-risque-moyen/