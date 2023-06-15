Sargassum forecast: Saint-Martin at high risk | FAXINFO

In its pelagic sargassum stranding monitoring and forecasting bulletin for the northern islands communicated on June 12, 2023, Météo France raised the level of risk to high for the territories of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy.

Analysis of satellite images from last weekend have revealed new predictions about the stranding of Sargassum on our territory. In recent weeks, algae have become more numerous in the Atlantic basin, east of the West Indies. Based on these recent images, the analysis of which was easier than last week, Météo France confirms the presence of filaments and rafts which are pushed by the dominant south-easterly flow towards the islands of Saint-Martin and Saint- Bartholomew. The sister island is already affected by arrivals which should continue in the East, North and South. For Saint-Martin, many rafts are pushed to the East, a source of sometimes repetitive arrivals which occur and will continue on the exposed coast. The sargassum reservoir on the Atlantic to the east of the islands continues to supply the groundings on a regular basis. The entire Caribbean arc remains at high risk for the days to come. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/prevision-sargasses-saint-martin-en-risque-fort-2/