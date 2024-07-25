Sargassum forecast: strong risk for SXM and SBH | FAXINFO

In its monitoring and forecast bulletin for the stranding of pelagic sargassum for the Northern Islands communicated on July 25, 2024, Météo France places the risk level at high for the territories of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy.

This bulletin is based on satellite images from July 22, the cloud cover of the last two days having not allowed effective detection, it is still impossible to predict a calm. Very numerous filaments and small rafts are in transit towards the west in an established flow around the Northern Islands. A good part of these algae still lands more or less massively on the coastline of the two French islands exposed to this east to east-southeast sector flow. This flow will unfortunately continue throughout the weekend. Unusual areas of sargassum stranding could also be affected in the event of a breakdown in the trade winds or breeze effect on landings. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/prevision-sargasses-risque-fort-pour-sxm-et-sbh/