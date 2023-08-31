Sargassum: Information to the population | FAXINFO

As part of the health surveillance of Sargassum groundings, after the hydrogen sulphide (H2S) concentrations measured at 5 ppm last week at 5 meters from the Cul-de-Sac beach groundings, the collection actions made it possible to lower the measurements to a rate of 1,2 ppm in this same area. The rate measured at the homes of Cul-de-Sac was below the detection thresholds during the measurements taken on August 28.

In accordance with the indications of the Regional Health Agency, the prefect strongly recommends to the whole population, in particular to vulnerable people, to avoid the area of ​​sargassum strandings of Cul-de-Sac and not to place downwind of gas emissions. The inhabitants of these neighborhoods are called upon to be extremely vigilant. In the event of symptoms (itchy eyes or throat, watery eyes, headaches, difficulty breathing, cough, itching, vomiting, dizziness), those affected are encouraged to contact their doctor or pharmacist.

The situation is the subject of coordinated monitoring by State and Community services.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sargasses-information-a-la-population-2/