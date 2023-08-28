Sargassum: Information to the population | FAXINFO

As part of the health monitoring of Sargassum groundings, a hydrogen sulfide (H2S) concentration of 5 ppm was measured this Thursday, August 24 2023 near the sargassum stranded in Cul-de-Sac bay, which corresponds to the “red” level threshold.

The prefect Vincent Berton specifies that this rate of 5 ppm was measured 5 meters from the groundings of the Cul-de-Sac beach. The rate measured in the homes of Cul-de-Sac is lower: 1,8 ppm. This alert level only concerns Cul-de-Sac beach and not the other sites on the island of Saint-Martin affected by groundings. In accordance with the indications of the health agency, the prefect strongly recommends to the whole population to avoid the area of ​​sargassum strandings of Cul-de-Sac and not to place themselves downwind of gas emissions. . The inhabitants of these neighborhoods are called upon to be extremely vigilant. In the event of symptoms (itchy eyes or throat, watery eyes, headaches, difficulty breathing, cough, itching, vomiting, dizziness), those affected are encouraged to contact their doctor or pharmacist. The services and service providers of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin are mobilized to proceed as quickly as possible to the evacuation of stranded Sargassum. The situation is the subject of coordinated monitoring by State and Community services. In its pelagic sargassum stranding monitoring and forecasting bulletin for the northern islands communicated this Thursday, August 24, Météo France classifies the level of risk as medium for the territories of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy. The dominant flow is from the eastern sector around the islands. Many seaweeds between Saint-Martin and Anguilla are the source of repetitive arrivals on the north-east of the French island. Between Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy, several rafts are in transit to Sint Marteen. In the east and north-east of Saint-Barthélemy, many scattered rafts will cause punctual arrivals, sometimes in unusual areas. Further on, 30 km and more, to the east of Saint-Barthélemy, a wave of rafts and filaments is approaching, announcing significant arrivals at the start of the week. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sargasses-information-a-la-population/