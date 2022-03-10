Saturday is the 10th anniversary of “La Saint-Martinoise” | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: This Saturday, March 12, 2022, the Avenir Sportif Club de Saint-Martin (ASCSM) will celebrate the 10th anniversary of “La Saint-Martinoise”, a 100% women’s running and walking event.

Ten years already! Ten years since the ASCSM decided to celebrate women’s sports on International Women’s Rights Day.

The “Saint-Martinoise” is an opportunity to get moving, to have fun, while taking up a challenge: to run 5 km at your own pace in Marigot, alone, with friends, or as a mother-daughter duo, from 3:30 pm to 6 pm.

A FFA (Fédération Française d’Athlétisme) license or a certificate of no contraindication for running in competition will be required, only for the individual and mother-daughter race.

For those registered, the collection of race numbers and T-shirts will take place on Friday, March 11 from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Sport Fit Hope Estate, and on Saturday, March 12 from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, at the Halle des Sports Jean-Louis Vanterpool.

Please note that on Wednesday, March 16, the ASCSM is offering young girls in the classes of CM1, CM2, 6ème and 5ème of the schools of Saint-Martin “La Saint-Martinoise Girls”.

