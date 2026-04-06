SCDF appoints “Sticky” Codrington as first-ever Carnival Village Mayor | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) has, for the first time in its history, appointed a Carnival Village Mayor, or simply, the Village Mayor. The distinction has been bestowed on longtime Carnival Village booth holder Steven “Sticky” Codrington, who now becomes the first person to hold the title.

The initiative was the brainchild of SCDF President Edwardo Radjouki and Treasurer Michael Granger, who kept the idea a secret from the rest of the foundation’s board members as well as from Codrington himself until the moment of the announcement. Codrington was officially named the first Village Mayor during the Carnival 2026 Honoree Ceremony held on April 4.

SCDF described Codrington as a dedicated and dependable booth holder who has long been known not only for maintaining order around his own booth, Yden-No Doors, but also for taking pride in the overall atmosphere and smooth functioning of Carnival Village.

According to SCDF, the designation was created as a unique way to recognize and thank an exemplary booth holder and Carnival stakeholder, someone who consistently demonstrates commitment to Carnival Village and to the wider Carnival experience. In Codrington, the foundation said, it found the ideal first recipient.

In making the presentation, President Radjouki jokingly told Codrington that now that he is Mayor, all complaints arising in Carnival Village would be directed to him for resolution.

Codrington, better known to many simply as “Sticky,” was visibly surprised by the honor, having been lured to the event by his wife Yolanda, who was in on the surprise. He was joined by several fellow Carnival Village booth holders, who stood and cheered when his name was announced.

In response, Codrington thanked the SCDF for the unexpected recognition and spoke warmly about his love for Carnival and for Carnival Village, a place where he said he essentially relocates during the season, spending long hours there daily from morning to night.

SCDF said the appointment of a Village Mayor adds a light-hearted but meaningful new tradition to Carnival, while also highlighting the important role that booth holders play in helping to shape the spirit, order, and community feel of Carnival Village. "Carnival Village is the heart and soul of Carnival, and our booth holders are the heart and soul of Carnival Village," the SCDF said.

So for all inquiries, suggestions and complaints, the newly appointed Village Mayor can be found at Yden-No Doors, Booths 23 and 24, in Carnival Village.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/scdf-appoints-sticky-codrington-as-first-ever-carnival-village-mayor