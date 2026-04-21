SCDF: Carnival Village is safe, strong, and central to the spirit of Carnival | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation, SCDF, is making it clear that Carnival Village remains a safe, vibrant, and protected space at the heart of the country’s biggest annual celebration, despite recent reports and social media chatter surrounding isolated fights in the venue.

SCDF said Carnival Village must not be misconstrued as a violent place because that is simply not the reality. While videos of isolated incidents may travel quickly and create the wrong impression, they do not reflect the full truth of what takes place in the Village night after night. What is too often missing from the online narrative are the many positive moments, the successful events, the cultural showcases, the families enjoying themselves, the music, the joy, and the unity that define Carnival Village throughout the season.

In today’s world, negative content spreads fast. A short clip of ignorant behaviour can circle social media in minutes, while hours of safe, enjoyable, and memorable experiences never receive the same attention. SCDF said this imbalance can unfairly damage the image of Carnival Village and distort public perception of an event space that continues to serve as the heart and soul of Carnival.

The Foundation stressed that a few bad apples cannot be allowed to define Carnival Village or overshadow the hard work that goes into making the venue safe and welcoming for thousands of patrons. For decades, 55 Years to be exact, Carnival Village has stood as the cultural center of Carnival in St. Maarten, a place where residents and visitors come together to celebrate music, pageantry, food, and national pride. That identity remains intact, and SCDF is determined to protect it fully.

SCDF also made it clear that anyone coming to Carnival Village with the intention of creating trouble should stay at home. Those who choose to engage in disorderly or criminal conduct will face serious consequences under the law. Carnival Village is a place for enjoyment, not disruption, and there will be zero tolerance for those who seek to threaten the safety and experience of others.

At the same time, SCDF acknowledged that it has taken note of much of the triggers behind belligerent behavior and is actively examining measures to reduce those risks. The Foundation said it recognizes the need to respond not only to incidents themselves, but also to the conditions that can fuel them. Protecting the image of Carnival Village and safeguarding the country’s largest annual event requires both vigilance and action, and SCDF is committed to both.

SCDF said the overwhelming majority of people who attend events in Carnival Village do so peacefully and responsibly. They come to enjoy the culture, support performers, spend time with friends and family, and take part in one of the most important traditions in St. Maarten. That reality should not be lost because of the ignorant behaviour of a small minority.

Carnival Village remains, as it has always been, a place of celebration, culture, and community. SCDF said it will continue working closely with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the venue remains secure and that the public can continue to enjoy Carnival with confidence. The Foundation urged the public not to allow viral moments to replace lived reality, and to remember that impressions are not always what they seem.

“Carnival Village is safe, Carnival Village is vital, and Carnival Village will continue to be protected,” SCDF said. “We will not allow the reckless actions of a few individuals to tarnish the spirit of our festival or the image of the place that represents the beating heart of Carnival in St. Maarten.”

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/scdf-carnival-village-is-safe-strong-and-central-to-the-spirit-of-carnival