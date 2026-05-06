SCDF honors hard-working volunteers, King Momo burns to close Carnival 2026 | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The mischievous King Momo, who symbolically emerges at the start of every Carnival season to stir up trouble through “fettin,” was captured, set ablaze, and sent back to his realm on Tuesday night as the St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) officially brought the curtain down on St. Maarten Carnival 2026. The foundation also heaped praise on its volunteers who went above and beyond.

In keeping with one of Carnival’s longstanding traditions, SCDF closed the country’s largest cultural festival with the burning of King Momo in Carnival Village. At the same time, the foundation launched its Save the Date campaign for St. Maarten Carnival 2027, which is scheduled to run from April 15 to May 3, 2027.

SCDF explained that the 2027 dates return Carnival to its traditional annual period, which usually runs between 14 and 20 days. Carnival 2026 was extended as part of the celebration of the festival’s 55th anniversary, making it one of the longest Carnival seasons in recent years. The foundation said the next extended season of that scale is expected for Carnival’s 60th anniversary in five years.

To close Carnival 2026, SCDF hosted a concert in Carnival Village featuring 2026 Road March Kings Skillful Band, along with other rising local artists. While the absence of a closing jump-up may have seemed like a departure from the usual format, SCDF noted that it was not the first time Carnival has opened or closed with a concert. In past years, Carnival has also opened with concerts, including international shows, and has closed in similar fashion.

The decision not to host a closing jump-up this year was based on three main factors. First, no bands registered to compete for the Band of the Year title, for which participation in the closing jump-up is a mandatory requirement. Second, several bands indicated that they did not have the necessary financing to participate on the road. Third, SCDF considered the length and intensity of the Carnival season for KPSM officers, who had already supported weeks of activities and would have been present to serve and protect if a jump-up had been held. Taking all of these factors into account, the foundation opted for a closing concert instead.

Longtime Carnival member and current SCDF Treasurer and spokesperson Mike Granger addressed the crowd in Carnival Village and paid special tribute to the volunteers who make Carnival possible every year. He said the work of SCDF volunteers is often unseen by the public, but remains the backbone of the festival.

“These are people who take vacation time from their jobs to devote that time to volunteering for Carnival. And if they cannot get vacation from their jobs, they volunteer anyway, work until 4:00am and go back to work for 8:00 or 9:00am. These are people who sleep maybe three hours a day for three straight weeks to ensure that residents and visitors have the best possible experience,” Granger said.

“They are human, they are not robots. But they move as one, a solid team dedicated to our culture and our Carnival. I cannot say enough about Team SCDF and the sacrifice they and their families make every year, families they see very little of for weeks. SCDF volunteers are special people and the foundation is blessed to have them,” he added.

Granger also thanked SCDF’s service providers, sponsors and key stakeholders for their contributions to Carnival 2026, including the Government of St. Maarten, Motorworld, CC1, NAGICO, Native Nations, TelEm, Port St. Maarten, WILCO N.V., Sound 2000, Quality Sweepers, Clean Start N.V., TucksPro, the Ambulance Department, Fire Department, Police Department, booth holders, troupe leaders, promoters and all other stakeholders.

SCDF said that with King Momo burned and Carnival 2026 officially closed, the foundation now turns its attention to the evaluation of the season and preparation for Carnival 2027.

“For most people, Carnival ends when Momo burns. For SCDF, that is when the next Carnival begins,” the foundation said. “Carnival 2026 was a special season for St. Maarten, and we thank everyone who played a part in making the 55th anniversary memorable.”

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/scdf-honors-hard-working-volunteers-king-momo-burns-to-close-carnival-2026