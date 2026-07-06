SCDF raises Carnival Village entry age to 18, tightens measures to protect minors | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) has increased the minimum age for general entry into Carnival Village from 15 to 18 years, bringing the entry requirement in line with the legal age for alcohol consumption.

The new measure will take effect for the upcoming Carnival 2027 season and forms part of the SCDF's efforts to strengthen controls surrounding the sale and consumption of alcohol to minors inside Carnival Village.

And though addressing the issue of consumption of alcohol by minors was a strong factor in the decision, President of the SCDF Marie Gittens also added that there are places and times for children and not every Carnival event, which are mostly adult environments, is meant for them.

The Foundation explained that the nature of Carnival Village includes the operation of 79 booths, all of which are licensed to sell alcoholic beverages. During the past Carnival season, the SCDF was once again required to devote significant attention to monitoring booths and attempting to prevent the sale of alcohol to minors.

Despite repeated warnings and regulations, the Foundation said some booth holders continued to sell alcoholic beverages to minors, resulting in severe consequences being imposed by the SCDF. The practice of adults purchasing for minors was also prevalent.

Against that backdrop, the Foundation said raising the general entrance age to 18 was a necessary step. The decision is intended to reduce the presence of minors at events where alcohol sales are a major part of the operating environment and to place greater responsibility on promoters, booth holders and other stakeholders.

SCDF President Marie Gittens said the Foundation will strictly enforce the new restrictions, including in its arrangements with concert promoters and the sale of tickets for international and certain local shows. The age restriction will not apply to designated local and cultural events, including Culture Night and the Youth Extravaganza. Other events intended for children and young people will also be exempt where applicable.

The SCDF said all shows and events to which the 18-plus restriction applies will be clearly identified through marketing and promotional material, allowing the public to know the entry requirements before purchasing tickets or arriving at Carnival Village. Gittens stressed that protecting minors cannot be treated as the responsibility of one organization alone and requires responsible action from adults, parents, businesses, promoters and vendors.

The SCDF also reiterated that its jurisdiction applies to Carnival Village and that the Foundation is not responsible for vendors or alcohol sales at locations outside of the Village. It urged all establishments, vendors and members of the public to exercise responsibility and take the necessary steps to protect minors from access to alcohol.

“We cannot say we are serious about protecting our young people while knowingly placing the Foundation in a position where we spend Carnival policing adults who choose to sell alcohol to minors. Carnival Village is an environment where alcohol is widely available, and we have a responsibility to act. This decision is about drawing a clear line, strengthening accountability and putting the protection of minors ahead of convenience,” Gittens said.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/scdf-raises-carnival-village-entry-age-to-18-tightens-measures-to-protect-minors