SCDF reminds public of Oct. 1 registration deadline, Carnival 55 preparations ongoing | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) on Monday reminded the general public that there are two weeks left to register to participate in the various areas of Carnival. The registration deadline is October 1, 2025.

Registration for Carnival 2026, which will mark the 55th celebration of St. Maarten Carnival, opened on July 1, 2025. Each year, the SCDF opens the registration period on this date to give revelers and stakeholders enough time to prepare and decide whether they will participate in Carnival.

Registration is open for all three pageants, Junior, Teen, and Senior, as well as for the Calypso and Roadmarch competitions, the Band of the Year competition, junior and senior troupes, Carnival booths, and season passes. The SCDF stressed that there will be no extension of the deadline.

Once the registration period closes, the SCDF will launch the Carnival 2026 schedule of events, commonly referred to as “the calendar.” The foundation waits until registration concludes before releasing the calendar, since this ensures it is clear which shows and competitions will have sufficient participants to be held.

Since the conclusion of Carnival 2025, the SCDF has embarked on a well-planned, phased approach leading up to Carnival 2026. This process began with an open call for expressions of interest from promoters wishing to host a concert night. All concert nights have now been awarded.

Following that phase, the SCDF set a separate deadline for registrations for its Caribbean Queen Pageant and required troupe leaders to announce the themes of their troupes. Both deadlines closed on September 1.

Meanwhile, discussions with corporate partners have also been ongoing. Once the general registration closes on October 1, the foundation will move forward with stakeholder meetings and finalize other preparations for Carnival 2026. Details about the 2026 season pass will also be announced at that time.

“This process is not new for us, we simply fine-tuned it based on stakeholder feedback. Once the Momo burns to signal the end of a Carnival season, our work doesn’t stop—it continues year-round in preparation for the following Carnival. The public and stakeholders have been very cooperative with our off-season processes, and we extend our thanks. Early preparation leads to better planning and execution, and we are confident this will be reflected in Carnival 55,” the SCDF stated.

Persons can register at: www.sxm-carnival.com

‍

𝘗𝘩𝘰𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘵𝘦𝘴𝘺 𝘉𝘦𝘯𝘫𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘯 𝘗𝘩𝘰𝘵𝘰𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘱𝘩𝘺

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/scdf-reminds-public-of-oct-1-registration-deadline-carnival-55-preparations-ongoing