SCDF says hotel occupancy, Airbnb properties strong for Carnival 2026 | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) said hotel occupancy for Carnival 2026 is looking very strong, with especially high demand in the Philipsburg area where several properties are already sold out and others are reporting occupancy levels above 90 percent. SCDF recently conducted its quick scan of properties as it was attempting to secure accommodations for the many influencers coming to the island.

SCDF said the encouraging hotel figures are another sign that Carnival 2026, the 55th anniversary edition of St. Maarten Carnival, is generating major interest both on the island and abroad. The foundation also noted that Airbnb properties are seeing similar demand, with many vacation rentals already booked solid for the Carnival period.

According to SCDF, the strong occupancy levels reflect the continued pull of St. Maarten Carnival as one of the island’s biggest cultural and tourism events, while also showing that the extended Carnival schedule and enhanced promotional efforts are helping to drive even more visitor interest this year.

“This is exactly the kind of momentum we want to see for Carnival 2026,” SCDF said. “When hotels in the Philipsburg area are above 90 percent occupancy or sold out, and Airbnb properties are also fully booked for the season, it tells us people made plans early and that confidence in Carnival remains very strong. That is good news not just for Carnival, but for the wider economy as well.”

SCDF said the positive booking activity is especially important because Carnival benefits a wide cross-section of the community, from hotels and guesthouses to restaurants, bars, transportation providers, vendors, small businesses, and service providers operating throughout the season.

The foundation also pointed to the growing online visibility of St. Maarten Carnival as a major factor in this year’s momentum. SCDF said Carnival 2026 has been booming online, with influencers, digital creators, and supporters helping to push the destination and the festival to wider audiences across social media platforms. That online energy has helped amplify interest in the 55th anniversary edition and has contributed to greater awareness of the scale and excitement surrounding this year’s celebrations.

SCDF noted that its modernized digital approach this year has been aimed at meeting audiences where they are and ensuring that Carnival remains visible, relevant, and attractive to both returning visitors and first-time travelers.

“The online response has been very strong,” SCDF said. “Influencers and social media engagement have helped put St. Maarten Carnival in front of more people, and we are seeing that translate into real interest, real bookings, and real excitement about what promises to be a special anniversary year.”

As Carnival 2026 draws closer, SCDF said the strong accommodation numbers are a promising sign for what is expected to be a vibrant and well-supported season.

SCDF encouraged residents and visitors to continue following the official Carnival platforms for updates, announcements, and event information as the island prepares for 55 years of Carnival celebration.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/scdf-says-hotel-occupancy-airbnb-properties-strong-for-carnival-2026