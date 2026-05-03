SCDF sets stage for massive Grand Parade and first-ever Lighted Labor Day Parade | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–St. Maarten Carnival 2026 will take to the streets in spectacular fashion on Thursday, April 30, with the Grand Carnival Parade featuring 13 troupes and hundreds of revelers in a massive road display of culture, creativity, color and pure Carnival excitement.

The Grand Carnival Parade, Carnival’s signature street event, will include almost all major troupes registered on St. Maarten, bringing music, costumes, energy and revelry through the heart of the island. The parade gets underway at 10:00am from St. Johns Estate and will follow the traditional route along L.B. Scott Road, Bush Road, Pondfill Road/Walter Nisbeth Road, right onto Percy Labega Street, through Frontstreet and Emmaplein, ending in front of Carnival Village.

The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) will then follow up the Grand Parade with a special twist on the regular second-day parade. On Friday, May 1, the SCDF will host the Lablor Day Lighted Parade, the first lighted Carnival parade attempted by the foundation and a new highlight for the 55th anniversary of St. Maarten Carnival.

The Labor Day Parade will feature the same troupes from the Grand Parade, this time with lights incorporated into their costumes, creating a nighttime Carnival experience filled with music, movement and illuminated creativity. The parade will begin at 7:00pm on Soualiga Boulevard (in front of Carnival Village), move down Pondfill, turn left onto Percy Labega Street, continue through Frontstreet and Emmaplein, and end in front of Carnival Village.

The SCDF said the lighted parade is being introduced as something fresh and exciting for Carnival’s milestone year, with the hope of developing it into an additional parade feature on the Carnival calendar in the years ahead.

The foundation is encouraging the public to come out in large numbers, support the troupes, enjoy the creativity on display and celebrate the spirit of Carnival responsibly. Spectators are also urged to pay close attention to road closure notices issued by the Police Force of St. Maarten and to cooperate fully with the authorities and the SCDF to ensure both parade days are executed smoothly and safely.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/scdf-sets-stage-for-massive-grand-parade-and-first-ever-lighted-labor-day-parade