SCDF Unveils Cutting-Edge Website for Carnival 55, Gifted by MP Ardwell Irion | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–As the island prepares for its 55th Carnival anniversary, Member of Parliament Ardwell Irion has officially unveiled a state of the art digital platform, www.sxmcarnival.life, developed and gifted as a personal initiative to the Sint Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) and the general public.

The new web application is designed to be the ultimate digital companion for the season, serving as a direct response to years of community feedback. MP Irion collected comments, complaints, and suggestions from locals and tourists alike to engineer a platform that prioritizes clarity, mobile accessibility, and modern convenience.

“This website is my personal gift to our culture and our people,” stated MP Ardwell Irion. “I took in all of the comments, complaints, and recommendations I’ve heard or experienced over the years and tried to implement solutions for all of them. We wanted to build a world class digital experience that truly honors the spirit of St. Maarten Carnival.”

SCDF's board member in charge of marketing Mike Granger said the new site aligns with the digital and modern outreach transformation that SCDF has embarked on. He noted that engagement and interest for St. Maarten Carnival has grown three-fold this year and the foundation was in need of a platform that could seamlessly cater to residents and visitor alike.

"Currently we spend hours answering thousands of emails from residents and people around the world. It was not efficient, not modern and it kept many doors closed for us. This new site opens the world even more. The site is still being fully populated, we are adding information every day and it will evolve over time," Granger said.

Feature Highlights

The platform introduces several key features designed to streamline the Carnival experience for every visitor, with continuous updates planned as more information becomes available:

• Find Your Booth: A dedicated directory for the 79 booths within the Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village. This section will be updated in real time as booth holders and menus are finalized, making it easier than ever to locate your favorite local flavors.

• Join a Troupe: A streamlined section showcasing the various troupes, allowing revelers to browse and find their place on the road.

• Intuitive Schedule & Save to Calendar: A clean, user friendly calendar that allows users to plan their month and sync their favorite "fetes" directly to their personal phone calendars with a single tap.

• Offline Accessibility: Engineered to function even without a data connection, the app ensures that the schedule and essential info remain available to users in crowded areas where cellular networks are congested.

Empowering the Community: A Free Entrepreneurial Workshop

Beyond the gift of the website itself, MP Irion is launching a personal initiative to empower local brands. To demonstrate how accessible professional technology has become, he will be hosting a free, intimate event for entrepreneurs and brands looking to improve or create their own online presence.

During this session, MP Irion will walk attendees through his full development process, from domain registration to final publishing, demonstrating how modern tools can be used to digitize a vision. This workshop is designed to provide local creators with the roadmap to building their own professional digital footprint.

On behalf of the SCDF Granger expressed many thanks to MP Irion for the gift that will benefit the Carnival product in general. "MP Irion has been a constant not only in terms of his support for the festival and its stakeholders, but also in terms of advising how we can and should improve the product digitally. We are not used to getting gifts for Carnival so this was not just a surprise, but truly very appreciated," Granger added.

The SCDF and MP Irion encourage everyone to visit www.sxmcarnival.life today on their mobile devices or desktops to explore the full schedule of events for the 55th anniversary.

Details regarding registration for the free entrepreneur web development workshop will be shared on MP Ardwell Irion’s official social media channels in the coming days.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/scdf-unveils-cutting-edge-website-for-carnival-55-gifted-by-mp-ardwell-irion