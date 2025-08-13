School Boards Expected to Begin Adhering to Pending Hair Policy Ahead of Full Legislation | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–School boards in St. Maarten are expected to begin adhering to pending legislation prohibiting hair-based discrimination, even though the law will not be fully enacted at the start of the new academic year. Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS), the Honorable Melissa Gumbs, confirmed that while the legislation will be finalized during the course of the school year, schools should already begin aligning with its principles. She added that the new policy will be fully elaborated upon in due time.

A letter outlining the pending policy was initially scheduled to be sent to public and semi-private school boards on Monday. Minister Gumbs noted that the letter is being distributed ahead of the opening of most schools next week.

She said she believed it was important to inform school boards and the public that pending legislation is expected and that they should start adhering to the direction of the pending policy, which on the surface is straight forward. Minister Gumbs said. “No one has yet established a link between quality education and a hairstyle. I hope school boards remain open to the fact that they are responsible for providing quality education, and globally, these discriminatory policies are being eradicated.”

The pending hair discrimination policy will be formally embedded in the Ministry’s new Supervision of Education legislation. Minister Gumbs first announced this development during the Central Committee meeting of Parliament on the 2025 draft budget, in response to multiple inquiries from Members of Parliament.

She confirmed that her Ministry seized the opportunity to address the issue legislatively and aims to bring the Supervision of Education legislation to Parliament in the third quarter of 2025. The relevant note of advice is currently undergoing internal vetting before advancing through the legislative process.

The push to end hair-based discrimination in schools has been a collaborative effort. Youth advocacy group Teen Times submitted a Parliamentary proposal on the issue to MP Sjamira Roseburg, calling for a legislative ban on such policies. MP Roseburg brought the proposal to Minister Gumbs, who committed to giving it legislative attention.

With the upcoming school year marking the transition toward the new policy, the Ministry is urging all schools to lead by example and embrace inclusive practices that respect students’ cultural identity and personal expression.

