Science Week 2026: Innovation, well-being, and real-world solutions | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation, in collaboration with Islandpreneur, will host Science Week 2026 from March 9 through March 21, bringing together students, educators, innovators, professionals, and the wider public for a series of activities centered on science, technology, innovation, and well-being.

This year’s theme is “Innovate for Well-Being,” with the opening ceremony carrying the subtheme “Moving Ideas to Solutions.” The multi-day initiative will feature public events, school-based activities, a panel discussion, robotics engagement, and an awards ceremony, all designed to promote STEAM education and inspire practical, solution-driven thinking among young people and the wider community.

Science Week 2026 will officially open on Monday, March 9, 2026, with an Opening Ceremony and Panel Discussion from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hills Event Hall. The opening event is one of the key public-facing activities of the week and will bring together a diverse lineup of speakers and contributors from the fields of technology, entrepreneurship, intellectual property, psychology, and youth innovation.

The opening ceremony will include a regional speaker by video address, Keeghan Patrick, who is listed as Co-founder and CEO of Orbtronics and Rifbid. The evening will also feature a Horizon Chat moderated by Ife Badejo, Founder of Islandpreneur International and AI Islands.

Panelists and featured participants for the opening include:

Vincentia Rosen-Sandiford, Director, Bureau for Intellectual Property St. Maarten

Michael Jeffrey, CEO, Smart Concepts 721 BV

Ipek Uysal, Two-Time Island Wide Science Fair Champion

Emmalexis Velasquez, Psychologist

Eva Lista-de Weever, Head, Collective Prevention Services

In addition to the March 9 opening, Science Week 2026 includes several events that are open to the public.

On March 12, 2026, the public is invited to a Public Viewing from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Aleeze Convention Center.

On March 13, 2026, a second Public Viewing will be held at the Aleeze Convention Center from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m., featuring the Anguilla Robotics Association and partners, adding a regional robotics component to the week’s activities.

Science Week 2026 will conclude its public program on March 21, 2026, with the SMSFF Awards Ceremony from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Convention Center at Simpson Bay Resort.

Alongside the public schedule, the Foundation has also outlined several dedicated school events that form part of the broader Science Week program.

On March 10, 2026, students will participate in Exclusive STEAM Career Field Trips, aimed at exposing them to career pathways connected to science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.

On March 12, 2026, the Science Fair judging process will take place.

On March 13, 2026, there will also be a Primary School Viewing featuring the Anguilla Robotics Association and partners, extending access and engagement to younger students.

From March 16 to March 20, 2026, students will participate in the OECSRA Regional Robotics Challenge in St. Kitts, where they will represent St. Maarten in regional competition.

By combining public engagement, student participation, expert discussion, and regional collaboration, Science Week 2026 is set to showcase the importance of innovation as a tool for healthier communities, stronger problem-solving, and future-ready education.

The St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation said the week’s activities are intended to move ideas beyond discussion and into practical application, while giving students a platform to explore opportunity, creativity, and innovation in ways that can positively impact society.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend the open events and support the island’s young innovators as Science Week 2026 unfolds.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/science-week-2026-innovation-well-being-and-real-world-solutions