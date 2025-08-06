Scooter Crash Causes Vehicle Fire on A.J.C. Brouwers Road

PHILIPSBURG- On Tuesday night, August 4th, around 9:00 PM, police received several calls about a vehicle on fire on A.J.C. Brouwers Road, heading up the hill towards Harold Jack.

When police and the Fire Department arrived, they found an SUV and a scooter on fire. The Fire Department quickly put out the flames.

Early findings show that a scooter rider, going up the hill towards the Kruithoff roundabout, lost control and fell. The scooter slid and crashed into the front of the SUV, which then caught fire. After the crash, the scooter rider left the scene.

The Police Traffic Department is investigating this incident. Anyone who saw what happened or has information is asked to contact the Philipsburg Police Station at +1 721 542-2222 or call the anonymous tip line at 9300.

KPSM is once again warning all scooter and motorcycle riders to ride responsibly. Dangerous and reckless behavior on the road is putting other drivers and innocent families at risk. Incidents like this are becoming too common and have serious consequences.

The police will continue to take firm action against reckless riders who ignore traffic laws and endanger lives. Enforcement controls will be ongoing. Ride safe, ride legal, or face the consequences.

Source: Press Release