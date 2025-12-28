Scooter robbed in Kimsha Beach area, one suspect with monitored ankle bracelet arrested

SIMPSON BAY – At approximately 3:00 PM today (December 28, 2025) officers of the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) responded to an armed robbery incident in the Kimsha Beach area. According to the information gathered at the location, two suspects in a white vehicle, bearing a specific license plate, threatened the victim at gunpoint and violently stole his scooter.

Immediately following the robbery, a specialized KPSM team alongside detective personnel launched an island-wide manhunt for both suspects. Through investigative work, authorities were informed that the stolen scooter was signaled on the French side of the island, where the second suspect had fled in the vehicle.

Simultaneously, officers pursued leads that led them to the Dutch Quarter area, where the first suspect who was driving the white car was located and arrested. The arrest also yielded a firearm in the suspect’s possession. This individual, identified by the initials J.A.B., is already known to police and currently under court-ordered monitoring with an ankle bracelet from previous offenses. Notably, J.A.B. was previously arrested as a minor for involvement in a serious crime committed several years ago in the Belvedere area. He is now being held at the police station for further investigation.

The KPSM will not tolerate armed violence in our community. Our teams will worked relentlessly to pursue these criminals, and we will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute anyone involved in serious crimes threatening public safety.

KPSM urge anyone with information about this incident or who witnessed the robbery to come forward. Contact the Police Force of Sint Maarten at +1 (721) 554-2222 or use our tip line at 9300.

Source: Press Release