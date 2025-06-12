Scooter Runs Red Light And Causes Serious Collision with Motorcycle

~ Police Urge Compliance with Traffic Laws ~

PHILIPSBURG – The Traffic Department of the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is currently investigating a serious traffic accident that took place on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, around 9:00 PM. The accident took place at the intersection of W. Nisbeth Road, Longwall Road, Bush Road, and A. Th. Illidge Road.

It involved motorcycles and a scooter without license plate being a black Yamaha N Max and a white Yamaha XT 125.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the Yamaha N Max, traveling on A. Th. Illidge Road in the direction of Longwall Road, ran a red traffic light. At the same time, the driver of the Yamaha XT 125, who was driving on Longwall Road with a green light, was making a left turn toward the Prins Bernhard Bridge. The Yamaha N Max collided head-on with the Yamaha XT 125.

Both riders sustained injuries from the impact of the collision. They were treated at the scene by EMS personnel and later transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center for further medical treatment. Both were admitted to the hospital.

This is the second serious accident at this same intersection in the past two weeks in which drivers sustained serious injuries. KPSM strongly urges all road users to adhere strictly to traffic laws, especially when it comes to obeying traffic signals. Running a red light puts not only yourself but also other road users at serious risk.

Source: Press Release