Second edition of the “Bowl of Soup” operation | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: This Saturday, July 23, a distribution of food was organized by the nonprofit organization which visited several neighborhoods to distribute about fifty bowls of soup to people in need. This action is also an opportunity to remind the existence of Secours Catholique de Saint Martin for the population who are in need.

When one passes the door of the Secours Catholique which is located in front of the Concordia pharmacy, to the right of the Fantastic Hotel, there is a friendly atmosphere with a strong feeling of solidarity. The whole team is busy preparing the bowls of soup that will be distributed in the neighborhoods of SaintJames, Agrément, Concordia, Marigot and Sandy Ground from 5pm to 9pm. The purpose of this second distribution was to identify and help people in difficulty, whether they are on the street or in need. “Secours Catholique works like a big family, we are going tonight to the needy people in order to make our association known while distributing soup,” confided Marie-Annelle Jeannot, co-responsible for Secours Catholique with Liliane Romney.

In 2017, the emergency branch of Secours Catholique arrived on Saint Martin after the passage of Hurricane Irma. After their reconstruction work (e.g. educational farm, renovation of 34 houses), a branch was created in the territory and has been active since 2019. A dozen volunteers including Maria, Esperanza, Andrith, Lucile, Jocelyne and Alain, now make up the team that welcomes, helps and listens. If the association is a church service, Secours Catholique receives everyone, regardless of their religion. Whether it is an administrative problem or a loss of employment, Secours Catholique helps to resolve the situation, putting the person concerned in touch with the competent services.

Since its creation, the organization has organized beautiful events such as the Christmas tree, the discovery of medicinal plants with the children, 10 million stars or the national collection. They saw a break in operation due to the covid pandemic. Coming back in force on July 23, the association is back in service by going back to the neighborhoods to let the population know that the Catholic Service is still active and listening.

The offices of the association are held every Tuesday and Thursday from 10am to 12pm (closed in August). As Christophe Lecointe, secretary of Secours Catholique de Saint Martin, so well expressed it, who was delighted with the welcome of the population during this activity: “Despite the world in which we live, we must show solidarity with one another.”

Information: 06 90 28 26 94 – 05 90 29 89 28

secourscatholiquesxm@gmail.com

N°113 Les Villages de Concordia – Rue Tah Bloudy, Marigot

(To the right of the Fantastic Hotel in Concordia, in front of the pharmacy)

Facebook: Secours Catholique SXM

Instagram: secourscatholiquesxm

