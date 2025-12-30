Second Suspect Arrested in Scooter Robbery

PHILIPSBURG – The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) would like to take the opportunity inform the public about a second arrest. in the armed scooter robbery that occurred on December 28, 2025, in the Kimsha Beach area.

On Monday morning, December 29, 2025, the second suspect involved in the robbery voluntarily surrendered himself at the Philipsburg Police Station. The suspect has been identified by the initials K.A.T.H.

Officers immediately accompanied K.A.T.H. to the location where he claimed to have left the stolen scooter. However, upon arrival, it was discovered that unknown individuals had already removed the scooter from that location.

KPSM detectives are actively investigating this incident and working to recover the stolen scooter. Both suspects are now in custody and the investigation continues.

KPSM commends the suspect’s decision to surrender and reminds the community that cooperation with law enforcement is always the best course of action.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the stolen scooter is urged to contact the Police Force of Sint Maarten at +1 (721) 554-2222 or use our confidential tip line at 9300.

Source: Press Release