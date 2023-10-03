SECURITY: A new gendarmerie brigade established at Sandy Ground | FAXINFO

The announcement was made yesterday by the President of the Republic traveling in Lot-et-Garonne: a new gendarmerie brigade will soon see the light of day in the Sandy Ground district. It is part of the list of 238 National Gendarmerie brigades selected, in accordance with the commitment he made in 2022.

“This measure aims both to strengthen the public security service in our territories, while nearly 500 brigades had been eliminated at the beginning of the 2000s, but also to adapt the territorial network of the gendarmerie to changes in demography and of delinquency,” said the head of state.

These new brigades, which will be fixed or mobile, will offer residents public services such as welcoming the public, victims, filing complaints and will strengthen the presence of law enforcement throughout the territory.

At Sandy Ground, a mobile brigade will be created with the presence of an average of six gendarmes whose aim is to extend the action of the gendarmerie in an identified territory. She will reinforce the two gendarmerie brigades already existing in Saint-Martin.

It will therefore be implemented in Sandy Ground, a district identified as a sector requiring an increased presence, either by ensuring regular reception in one or more third places that can accommodate other public services (France Service spaces for example), or by ensuring a presence and temporary reception from an advanced mobile station (adapted vehicle) as close as possible to users.

In April 2023, 395 projects were communicated to the Ministry of the Interior and Overseas Territories by the department prefects. Following an in-depth analysis and study, a list of 238 brigades was validated by the Minister of the Interior and Overseas Territories after presentation to the President of the Republic.

The first brigades will open their doors at the end of 2023. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/securite-une-nouvelle-brigade-de-gendarmerie-implantee-a-sandy-ground/