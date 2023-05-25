See you Saturday on the beach of Galion with the Handynamic association | FAXINFO

The Handynamic association is organizing its HandySplash action this Saturday, May 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the Galion beach.

This HandySplash event is open to the general public. Children aged 6 to 16 are welcome on the Galion beach this Saturday, May 27 from 9 a.m. to noon, in order to take advantage of the nautical activities supervised by professionals.

For registrations, send a Whatsapp message to +590 690 88 99 09

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/rendez-vous-samedi-sur-la-plage-du-galion-avec-lassociation-handynamique/