SEMSAMAR: Construction of 21 social housing units in Quartier d’Orléans | FAXINFO

On July 20th, the Collectivity voted via its Territorial Council a financial participation of €2.642.273 allocated to Semsamar for the construction of 21 Housing Evolutions Social (LES) in Belle Plaine, Quartier d'Orléans.

This operation entitled "Construction of 21 housing units LES – Belle Plaine – Quartier d'Orléans" initially provided for 40 housing units but the technical constraints, in particular at the end of the diagnostic and financial phase of the October 2021 file, reduced the project to 21 accommodations accessible to people with reduced mobility including 18 T4 of 75 m2 and 2 T3 of 60 m2. This reduction is linked to the absence of a Single Budget Line (LBU: €1,74 million per year before 2012) for the territory of Saint-Martin, since the transfer of "Housing" competence, which forces the Collectivity to replace the State in supporting social landlords. Semsamar specified in a letter dated June 20, 2022 that the amount of the operation, likely to change further, now stood at €4.655.000 excluding taxes. In this context, it asked the Collectivity for a financial contribution of €2.642.273 to finance these 21 housing units in Quartier d'Orléans. During the Territorial Council of July 20, 2023, this amount was allocated to Semsamar as part of this project, which includes a “social access to property” component, while the proportion of owners here is twice lower than the national average, in order to improve the housing conditions of Saint-Martin residents. The allocation of this assistance from the Collectivity falls fully within the framework of the “Housing” competence. For eleven years, Saint-Martin residents have certainly continued to benefit from personal aid (€12,67 million in housing allowances paid in 2021 by the CAF), insofar as the Collectivity falls under common law in social matters. . On the other hand, Saint-Martin is no longer eligible for aid for stone paid by the Ministry of Overseas Territories, and in particular for national measures concerning support for the construction of housing. The latter is a priority for the Collectivity, the main and majority shareholder of Semsamar since 1985, where demand is greater than the current supply. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/semsamar-construction-de-21-logements-sociaux-a-quartier-dorleans/