Senior Connect 2026 to Celebrate Connection, Purpose, and Joy for St. Maarten’s Senior Community | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Department of Social Development, under the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, is inviting seniors, caregivers, family members, friends, and the wider community to attend Senior Connect, Display of Services for Seniors, on Friday, February 27, 2026, at the Government Building Parking Lot from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Senior Connect is being presented as more than a community event. It is designed as a celebration of life, experience, wisdom, and connection, while reaffirming that seniors remain valued, active, and essential members of society. Through this initiative, the Department aims to encourage seniors to remain engaged, informed, physically active, and socially connected, while also learning more about the services and opportunities available to support their overall well-being.

The event will bring together a wide range of service providers offering information on healthcare, social support, recreational opportunities, financial guidance, and community-based services. Seniors will be able to interact directly with organizations committed to helping them maintain independence, dignity, and a strong quality of life.

In addition to access to information and resources, Senior Connect will place strong emphasis on the value of personal connection. The event will create opportunities for seniors to reconnect with friends, meet new people, and build meaningful relationships in a warm and welcoming setting.

A special feature of the event is its focus on volunteerism. The Department noted that many seniors bring valuable life experience, wisdom, and talents that can continue to make a positive contribution to the community. By exploring volunteer opportunities at Senior Connect, seniors will have the chance to continue sharing their gifts, rediscover purpose, and remain actively involved in community life.

Senior Connect will also highlight the importance of movement, laughter, and enjoyment as part of healthy aging. The program will include games, light exercise activities, and uplifting music, creating opportunities for seniors to dance, relax, and have fun. These activities have been intentionally included to promote physical wellness, emotional well-being, and positive social interaction.

The initiative reflects a broader message that healthy aging is not only about access to services, but also about supporting the mind, body, and spirit. Senior Connect is intended to encourage seniors to connect with organizations that can assist them, reconnect with themselves through wellness and recreation, and connect with peers through shared experiences and joyful engagement.

The Department of Social Development is encouraging seniors, caregivers, families, and the public to come out and celebrate the strength, resilience, and vibrancy of the senior population at this free community event. For additional information, persons may contact the Department of Social Development.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/senior-connect-2026-to-celebrate-connection-purpose-and-joy-for-st-maartens-senior-community