SER has concerns in advice on draft Sustainable Affordable Accessible Health Care Act | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Social Economic Council (SER) has raised serious concerns about the draft Sustainable Affordable Accessible Health Care Act (SAAHA), particularly regarding cost-containment measures, arrears owed to Social and Health Insurances (SZV), and the possible fiscal impact on taxpayers. While the Council recognizes the legislation’s goal of ensuring equal access to improved healthcare for all residents of Sint Maarten, it has cautioned that these structural issues must be addressed before implementation.

The advice was formally submitted to Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Mr. Richinel Brug, on September 5, 2025. The submission followed a consensus reached by stakeholders on September 4, 2025, and was presented on behalf of the SER Chairman by Acting Secretary-General and Senior Policy Advisor, drs. ing. Sharon Arnell.

The request for advice dates back to March 7, 2023, when then-Minister Omar Ottley sought input on the earlier version of the legislation, then known as the General Health Insurance (GHI). The Council’s review process was delayed when the Board’s term expired on April 30, 2023. Although an updated draft was resubmitted in March 2024 under its current SAAHA title, the absence of an appointed Board meant the matter remained on hold until August 5, 2024, when Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina reappointed the Board.

SAAHA seeks to strengthen Sint Maarten’s healthcare system by addressing funding deficits, introducing a solidarity premium to support long-term care, and ensuring government meets its financial obligations to the healthcare fund. It also proposes measures to compensate for the lack of investment from private insurers in healthcare infrastructure.

In its submission, the SER reaffirmed its role as an independent body tasked with offering timely, comprehensive, and well-considered advice to guide national policy. The Council stressed the need for greater professionalism and collaboration between government and advisory institutions to ensure robust legislation.

The SER extended thanks to Minister Brug for his patience, and acknowledged the support of Finance Minister Marinka Gumbs, Dr. J. Asin, Ms. F. Arnell, Head of the Department of Public Health, the staff of the Ministries of Finance and Public Health, Social Development and Labor, as well as Mr. E. Felisie, CFO of SZV, for their active contributions.

The Council concluded that Sint Maarten has the potential to meet its national goals if government and stakeholders embrace cooperation and shared responsibility. The advice is now before government for further deliberation.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/ser-has-concerns-in-advice-on-draft-sustainable-affordable-accessible-health-care-act